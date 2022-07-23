Sam Curran hopeful of filling gap left by Ben Stokes in England’s ODI line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sam Curran hopeful of filling gap left by Ben Stokes in England’s ODI line-up

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 6.02pm
Sam Curran believes Ben Stokes will be a “huge loss” to England’s one-day side (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam Curran is hopeful of filling the gap vacated by Ben Stokes in the England middle-order following the Test skipper’s retirement from one-day international cricket.

Stokes made his surprise exit from the 50-over game earlier this week after deciding that he could no longer perform at his peak across all three formats at international level.

His retirement quickly following that of World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan leaves a big hole in England’s batting, but Curran could yet prove part of the answer to helping fill the gap.

Stokes played his final England ODI at his home ground of Chester-le-Street in the first of the series against South Africa on Tuesday
Stokes played his final England ODI at his home ground of Chester-le-Street in the first of the series against South Africa on Tuesday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I’ve always looked up to Stokesy as a cricketer. I almost want to try to copy him,” Curran said.

“He’s obviously a huge loss and the boys are going to miss him but any time I’m playing I don’t want to look too far ahead.

“Just want to contribute when I’m batting and bowling. I wouldn’t say it has changed much for me personally, just every time I get the opportunity I want to make sure I’m contributing.”

The Surrey all-rounder hit a crucial 35 from 18 balls as England sealed a 118-run victory in the second ODI against South Africa to level the three-match series and set up a series-decider at Headingley on Sunday.

Curran then followed it up with a big wicket as the Proteas slumped to 27 for five in their – eventually unsuccessful – chase, although the 24-year-old insisted he will not put too much pressure on himself trying to fill the void left by Stokes.

“I think it’s natural (to want to fill the role) but if you look at the line-up now it is pretty strong,” he said.

“Like I said, if that is the case I’ll try to do it. But I’m not one to put too much pressure on myself.

“I’ve always tried to follow the way he trains and the way he plays.

“Obviously, he’s retired from one-day cricket now but he’ll go down as one of the greats for England.

“But always I try to be positive. That’s the message Jos has said to me and the team.”

