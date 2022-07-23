Giovanni van Bronckhorst welcomes Champions League test against Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Giovanni van Bronckhorst welcomes Champions League test against Tottenham

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 7.14pm
Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Saturday’s friendly against Spurs (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Saturday’s friendly against Spurs (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was pleased with the way Rangers competed against a Champions League-level opponent in Saturday’s friendly with Tottenham.

Spurs fought back to win 2-1 at Ibrox through a second-half Harry Kane double after new signing Antonio Colak gave the hosts a first-half lead.

Despite the result, Van Bronckhorst was encouraged by the way his team, who are bidding to join the Londoners in the Champions League group stage this term, stood up to the challenge a week before they kick off their cinch Premiership campaign away to Livingston.

“It was a very good game against an excellent opponent,” he told Rangers TV. “You want to play against teams at this level to make sure you are ready. You have to do everything right to win games.

“We started really well and I think we were both playing good football, with quick passing movements. In the second half we made some mistakes and against these kind of teams they will punish you. That, for me, is good because we need to be at the top of our game for the first game of the season against Livingston.”

Rangers, who reached the Europa League final last term, face Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and Van Bronckhorst feels Saturday’s friendly against Spurs will help stand them in good stead if they make it to the group stage.

“I am really happy with the opposition we faced today because I would rather play against really good teams and try to develop ourselves as a team, and I think Spurs are an excellent team,” said the former Arsenal midfielder.

Harry Kane, right, shoots against Rangers
Harry Kane, right, scored twice against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

“You could see how many great strikers they have in transition moments. They are so fast. In some moments we did really well against them but at some moments you could see the quality they had.

“We know this is the level you face when you are in the Champions League. We are going to work hard in August to get in the group stage. Harry Kane, Son (Heung-min), those players are top level in the world.

“You could see that today. You could see when they went off the Rangers fans applauded them as well because we all recognise the talent they have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier