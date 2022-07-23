Malky Mackay happy to strike right balance as Ross County progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Malky Mackay happy to strike right balance as Ross County progress

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 8.10pm
Malky Mackay’s County side won 7-0 (Robert Perry/PA)
Malky Mackay praised Ross County for succeeding where other Premiership sides failed by progressing to the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

Three of the seven top-flight clubs who entered the competition at the group stage – Hibernian, St Mirren and St Johnstone – have been eliminated.

But County joined Aberdeen, Livingston and Kilmarnock in making it through to the knockout phase and topped Group C after romping to a 7-0 home win over East Fife, with Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe scoring twice apiece.

“To score the amount of goals we did and play in the fashion we did in front of our home fans, to make sure we got through to that last 16, I was really delighted,” Mackay told the Staggies website.

“Some clubs haven’t been able to do that but we’re delighted we were able to finish the job.

“I thought from minute one we shifted the ball really quickly and got into some really good positions. I’m delighted with some of our new guys as well.

“To allow no shots on target was quite something. We hunted in packs and played as a real unit.”

Mackay, whose side kick off their Premiership campaign away to Hearts next weekend, admits dealing with the demands of the group stage at this time of the season is a challenge.

“It’s that balance between getting games in all the players, getting minutes into everyone during the League Cup, and actually it being competitive and meaning so much because you’re trying to get to the last 16 of the League Cup in Scotland, which is a huge competition,” he said.

“It leads to Hampden and semi-finals, so there’s an importance attached to this. At the same time, we’ve got an eye on next week with the start of the league season.

“So you’ve got to make sure you balance that with everyone getting games and at the same time try to win the game.”

