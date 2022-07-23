Callum Davidson rues St Johnstone’s second-half display in Ayr win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson rues St Johnstone’s second-half display in Ayr win

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 8.30pm
Callum Davidson felt his side should have done better in the second half (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum Davidson rued a disappointing second-half performance as St Johnstone failed to get the goals against Ayr that might have kept them alive in the Premier Sports Cup.

Saints’ hopes of progressing were already remote after costly draws against Annan and Queen of the South left them needing an unlikely sequence of results on the final matchday.

However, after they beat Ayr 1-0 on Saturday, it transpired that another two goals would have lifted them above Queen of the South and given them a high chance of qualifying for the knockout phase as one of the three best runners-up.

“First half I was quite pleased but second half I was really disappointed with how we moved the ball, our attitude and our reaction to things,” Davidson told Saints TV.

“We’ve not lost this season but for me at the moment it feels like we’ve had four losses. We lacked tempo and energy in the second half. We’ve got things to work on.

“It was always going to be a tall order to qualify. We wanted to win the game and we wanted to win with more goals but it was also important to get players minutes on the pitch for the start of the season.”

Although disappointed to exit the competition at the first hurdle, Davidson took some encouragement from the performances of recent signings Graham Carey, Drey Wright and Ryan McGowan.

“Graham’s performance was a real positive,” said Davidson. “Drey was really good, I really enjoyed his performance. Ryan’s hardly trained but he’s kept himself fit on his own and I think you saw little bits from him that will stand us in good stead. He’s got good experience.”

