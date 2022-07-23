Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confident of signing Ridvan Yilmaz

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is hopeful that Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz will be confirmed as a Rangers player in the coming days.

The 21-year-old Turkey international is expected to join the Ibrox club for a fee in the region of £5 million.

Asked about Yilmaz after Rangers’ 2-1 friendly defeat by Tottenham on Saturday, Van Bronckhorst hinted that the deal is almost done.

9⃣ Čolak's first Rangers goal. pic.twitter.com/P6PTWbhcFB — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 23, 2022

The manager told Sky Sports: “We’re trying to add more quality to the squad. We are really busy to get another player in.

“We have seen all the reports but once he is a Rangers player we will announce. Hopefully this week we can have a new player.”

Van Bronckhorst also confirmed that captain James Tavernier has agreed a contract extension, although the specific details are yet to be announced.

He said: “We signed a lot of new players this season but we also know it is key to extend players who are in the core group. (Connor) Goldson just signed a new contract and Tav as well at the moment, so that’s very good for the mix we have.”

Van Bronckhorst was pleased with the way Rangers competed against Tottenham a week before they kick off their cinch Premiership campaign away to Livingston. Spurs fought back to win 2-1 at Ibrox through a second-half Harry Kane double after new signing Antonio Colak scored before the break.

“It was a very good game against an excellent opponent,” he told Rangers TV. “You want to play against teams at this level to make sure you are ready. You have to do everything right to win games.

Harry Kane, right, scored twice against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

“We started really well and I think we were both playing good football, with quick passing movements. In the second half we made some mistakes and against these kind of teams they will punish you. That, for me, is good because we need to be at the top of our game for the first game of the season against Livingston.”

Rangers, who reached the Europa League final last term, face Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and Van Bronckhorst feels Saturday’s friendly against Spurs will help stand them in good stead if they join the Londoners in the group stage.

“I am really happy with the opposition we faced today because I would rather play against really good teams and try to develop ourselves as a team, and I think Spurs are an excellent team,” said the former Arsenal midfielder.

“You could see how many great strikers they have in transition moments. They are so fast. In some moments we did really well against them but at some moments you could see the quality they had.

“We know this is the level you face when you are in the Champions League. We are going to work hard in August to get in the group stage. Harry Kane, Son (Heung-min), those players are top level in the world.

“You could see that today. You could see when they went off the Rangers fans applauded them as well because we all recognise the talent they have.”