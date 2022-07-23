Tom Aspinall forced to quit after 15 seconds against Curtis Blaydes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Aspinall forced to quit after 15 seconds against Curtis Blaydes

By Press Association
July 23 2022, 11.54pm
Tom Aspinall’s latest bout ended in agony (Adam Davy/PA)
Tom Aspinall's latest bout ended in agony (Adam Davy/PA)

English heavyweight Tom Aspinall was forced to quit after just 15 seconds of his top-of-the bill Ultimate Fighting Championship bout with American Curtis Blaydes on Saturday.

The 29-year-old from Atherton in Greater Manchester, ranked sixth in the division, fell to the mat in pain after his knee gave way during the opening exchanges of the fight at London’s O2 Arena.

Aspinall had tried to make a typically fast start and he landed with an early kick to fourth-ranked Blaydes’ thigh, but he buckled after planting his foot and could not continue.

It was an anti-climactic end to a hugely anticipated contest between the heavyweight contenders.

In the other main event of the night, Sweden’s Jack Hermansson beat Chris Curtis of the United States at middleweight with a unanimous points decision.

Liverpool lightweight Paddy Pimblett won his clash with American Jordan Leavitt after a second-round submission.

Paddy Pimblett beat American Jordan Leavitt
Paddy Pimblett beat American Jordan Leavitt (Adam Davy/PA)

Pimblett started brightly but was taken down early on by Leavitt, who controlled large parts of the first round. Pimblett turned the tables in the second and a rear naked choke proved decisive.

Pimblett’s fellow Liverpudlian Molly McCann claimed an impressive victory over American Hannah Goldy. McCann triumphed by technical knockout when the referee stepped in after a quick right hand and spinning elbow combination downed her opponent by the fence in the first round.

As a raucous crowd roared their approval, Everton fan McCann took the opportunity to voice her frustration at her football club’s recent struggles.
“I will not let you down,” she said in her post-fight interview. “I am not Everton Football Club!”

In the opening fight on the main card, Scotland’s Paul Craig lost a unanimous points verdict after a tight light heavyweight bout with Switzerland’s Volkan Oezdemir.

Ukraine’s Nikita Krylov claimed a quick first-round victory over Swede Alexander Gustafsson.

