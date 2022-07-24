England denied chance to win final South Africa ODI as rain stops play in Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England denied chance to win final South Africa ODI as rain stops play in Leeds

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 4.18pm
England and South Africa shared the spoils from the three-match ODI series (Tim Goode/PA)
England’s hopes of securing a first white-ball series victory since Jos Buttler took over the captaincy were left scuppered due to rainy weather at Headingley.

Less than 28 overs of play were possible in Leeds, with one rain delay and resumption before the game was called in the first innings with South Africa 159 for two, which meant the one-day international series was drawn 1-1.

Quinton De Kock was denied an 18th ODI century as he struck a cleverly crafted 92 from 76 to help set a solid platform for the Proteas.

Buttler’s England went into the final game looking to avoid the prospect of a third straight white-ball series defeat having lost five of their previous eight white-ball games this month.

After a watchful opening few overs from the visitors, England made their first breakthrough in the sixth over, with David Willey taking the wicket of Janneman Malan, just as the opening pair were looking to kick on.

Willey had been part of England’s prolific and match-winning left-arm attack during the previous match at Old Trafford and struck again early, with Malan hitting the ball straight to Jason Roy on the edge of the ring to depart for 11.

At the end of the first 10 overs South Africa had picked up the pace following the early wicket and had moved to 60 for one.

De Kock brought up his first half-century of the ODI series in the 15h over, after hitting Adil Rashid for two successive fours in the spinner’s first over.

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock reverse sweeps at Headingley
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock reverse sweeps at Headingley (Tim Goode/PA)

His 50 came from 39 balls, including nine fours as South Africa continued to accelerate from the loss of the early wicket, having been 60 for one at the end of the powerplay, but 89 for one in the 15th over when the South Africa wicketkeeper reached his milestone.

Rassie Van Der Dussen was the next – and final – wicket to fall for South Africa just as he and De Kock had put on 75. Van Der Dussen mistimed a sweep off Rashid straight to Jonny Bairstow on the deep square leg boundary having made a measured 26 from 38.

The first rain delay came in the 21st over, with the score 119 for two because the game was reduced to 45 overs a side and the players returned to the field for just 6.5 overs before the weather intervened for a second time and the match was called off shortly after 4pm.

