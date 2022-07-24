Jos Buttler admits frustration with packed match schedule as England draw series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jos Buttler admits frustration with packed match schedule as England draw series

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 5.52pm
Jos Buttler, right, admitted he was frustrated with England’s intense match schedule
Jos Buttler admits he is frustrated with England’s intense match schedule after his hopes of overseeing a first white-ball series victory since taking over the captaincy were scuppered due to rainy weather at Headingley.

The one-day international series was drawn 1-1 after less than 28 overs of play were possible in Leeds, with one rain delay and resumption before the game was called in the first innings with South Africa on 159 for two.

In Buttler’s first month since taking over from World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, he has had to contend with a hectic schedule of cricket as well as dealing with a hole in the team following the ODI retirement of Ben Stokes.

England’s Jos Buttler tries for a run out during the third one-day international at Headingley
England are currently nine games into a hectic period which will see them take to the field 12 times in 24 days and they have had just one dedicated training day so far during that time, something the new captain revealed has been challenging.

“It’s tough,” Buttler said after the washed-out ODI in West Yorkshire. “A lot of the time around training is when you do your best work, away from the pressures of the game, having good conversations and having a feel for where the group is at.

“And not just always in game mode, preparing for guys on the day. To get the highest standard of cricket possible, you need to prepare properly. Hopefully that’s something we can look at going forward.

“As a new captain, just having that time to bed in and do that work around your players and with your coaches.

“That’s been a frustration to be truthfully honest – it would be nice to have that time to do the work.

“But we don’t, so you just have to adapt and find the best way. It’s been a good challenge.”

Jos Buttler
Buttler’s England went into the final game looking to avoid the prospect of a third straight white-ball series defeat, but they will have to settle for a draw.

However, the 31-year-old believes his side are trying to play the right way despite struggling in matches against India and South Africa.

“It confirms that the way we want to play is the right way and we haven’t quite achieved that. I think especially with the bat,” Buttler said.

“It’s a strength of ours for a long time and we haven’t quite lived up to the standards that we know we can.”

In the overs possible, Quinton De Kock was denied an 18th ODI century as he struck a cleverly crafted 92 from 76 to help set a solid platform for the Proteas.

South Africa had their last series against India in June and De Kock said it was good to spend time on the field.

South Africa’s Quinton De Kock reverse sweeps in Leeds
“I think obviously it’s nice going out there and scoring runs for the guys,” the South Africa wicketkeeper said.

“Obviously we’ve had a little bit of time off from our last series, so it’s just nice to get out there and spend some time in the middle.

“It’s always satisfying going with a high strike rate or a low strike rate, as long as I can help the team it’s always satisfying I guess.”

