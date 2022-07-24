Investigation opened into alleged racist abuse at Chesterfield v Bradford match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Investigation opened into alleged racist abuse at Chesterfield v Bradford match

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 6.08pm
An investigation has been launched into events at the Technique Stadium (Rui Vieira/PA)
An investigation has been opened after Bradford players were allegedly on the receiving end of racist abuse during Saturday’s friendly fixture at Chesterfield.

The Sky Bet League Two club lost 3-0 to their non-league opponents but a pause occurred during the first half of the pre-season encounter after some City substitutes faced discriminatory remarks.

A spectator in the home stand was subsequently asked to leave the Technique Stadium and Bradford chief executive Ryan Sparks is confident strong action will be taken after the incident was formally reported to the match officials following the fixture.

He told the official club website: “I spoke at length last night with the players subjected to the disgusting slurs from a spectator in the home stand. We understand Derbyshire Police are investigating the situation, and we will assist accordingly.

“I would like to thank Chesterfield’s chief executive, John Croot, who has been extremely supportive since the incident. I am confident the individual will face the strongest-possible consequences, as a result of his repulsive actions.

“These events are a reminder of the amount of work that still needs to be done, in order to remove this kind of behaviour from society.

“There is absolutely no place for it, and we will continue to do everything in our power to protect any member of our staff from discrimination.

“Our players have our full support, and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in collective attempts to eradicate all forms of discrimination.”

Chesterfield, who confirmed a supporter left the fixture during a break in play, said in their own statement witness statements were taken.

“After being made aware of the alleged comment, stewards and police officers spoke to the fan in question, who denied the accusation and left voluntarily,” a club statement read.

“Witness statements have been taken as part of an investigation and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.

“Our club and Community Trust does a lot of work around anti-racism and racist comments at our stadium will not be tolerated.”

