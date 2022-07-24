Fallon Sherrock shines on big stage with historic Women’s World Matchplay win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fallon Sherrock admits she loves the thrill of the big stage after she made more history by winning the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The 28-year-old burst onto the scene with her historic run at the 2020 World Championship where she became the first female to win on the Alexandra Palace stage and recently played at Madison Square Garden in the US Darts Masters.

She again showed up on the big occasion in Blackpool as she enters the record books again after beating Dutchwoman Aileen de Graaf 6-3 in the first ever final of this tournament.

The Inaugural @Betfred Women's World Matchplay Champion… Fallon Sherrock 👏 pic.twitter.com/2iOQKrWvfg — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 24, 2022

Sherrock, the most recognisable name in women’s darts, wins £10,000 and further showcased her love of the biggest stage, with the match being played before the men’s final between Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price.

“I don’t know what it is, I am so bad on the floor but put me up on the stage and I seem to cross the line and do really well,” she said.

“Maybe it is an adrenaline rush, I don’t know.

“They are all iconic venues, to me it was like, ‘Oh my God, I am actually at another iconic venue’. I am going to take every opportunity I get and I am going to run with it.

“I am pleased that I am taking each opportunity I am getting and I am not embarrassing myself.

Fallon Sherrock during the final of the Women's World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

“It feels amazing. If someone had said that to me a week ago I wouldn’t have believed them.

“But I always had self-belief and I can look at the trophy and say all the pressure behind me is worth it because I have won a really big title.”

The ‘Queen of the Palace’, who earlier beat Katie Sheldon 4-2 in the quarter-final and then followed it up with a 5-2 success over Lorraine Winstanley in the semis, qualifies for November’s Grand Slam of Darts as a result of her victory in Blackpool.

She is grateful for the growing opportunities in the women’s game but wants a piece of the action playing with the men.

"This feels amazing… I am absolutely over the moon. All the pressure on me is worth it when I look at a trophy like that" Hear from your first ever @Betfred Women's World Matchplay Champion… Fallon Sherrock! pic.twitter.com/umWnVcelxw — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 24, 2022

“It is going to help my game if there are more opportunities for the women but I would still like to play against the men,” she added.

“I love playing against them because you know what you’re getting, you know you’re getting the 90-100 averages, whereas when you’re playing the women you could get a 90 average or a 75 which is quite a difference.

“I just want to take every opportunity I can. Whatever competition I can qualify for I will. I want to try and win more competitions like this, I want to win more majors and try and make a living for me and my little boy.

“I want to take every opportunity I can and run with it. I haven’t set any goals but every competition I play in I want to win.”