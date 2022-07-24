Erling Haaland up and running for Manchester City – Sunday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 24.

Football

Erling Haaland and Gareth Bale got off the mark.

Raphinha scored a screamer.

Kalvin Phillips made his City debut.

First time wearing City blue out on the pitch 💙 Thanks for all of your support tonight 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gx1dwcdUn5 — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) July 24, 2022

Jack Grealish was enjoying pre-season.

Zlatan showed off his muscles.

Adam Forshaw enjoyed Oz.

Formula One

It was a good day for Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at the French Grand Prix.

Good stuff!!! 💪 I’m definitely very happy to win this one and to pick up more good points 👊 The car was very good today and we managed the race really well. Together this makes it a great day for us @redbullracing let’s keep this going 👊#KeepPushing #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/emMNM6d8xo — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 24, 2022

Left it all out there today and P2 is a great result! First time up there with @GeorgeRussell63 as well. It’s so rewarding to see how far we’ve come since the beginning of the season. Still have work to do, but definitely going to enjoy this one !!! pic.twitter.com/64WH9bZX2g — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 24, 2022

That was a cool race!! Mega happy to be back on the podium after some hard battles and even better to make it a double for @MercedesAMGF1 with @LewisHamilton. Let’s keep pushing, team. 👊 pic.twitter.com/EwcavVpTdk — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 24, 2022

But anything but for Charles Leclerc.

MMA

Paddy Pimblett had a message.

Cricket

KP made room for dinner.

Athletics

Great Britain helped themselves to another medal at the World Championships in Eugene.

World Bronze 4x100m medalists. Proud to have played my part in the heats. S/o to Jona for stepping up against the worlds best and absolutely rolling everyone. Celebrations tonight, then head down and regain ready for Commies! pic.twitter.com/Z9WkkSKSXW — Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) July 24, 2022

Darts

There was more history for Fallon Sherrock, who won the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay.

So happy and proud to be the first name on this incredible trophy. To play here and win here is the best feeling. Thank you @OfficialPDC for believing in us ladies and giving us the opportunity to play. Thank you for all the support today. pic.twitter.com/96Lsvs5EDV — Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) July 24, 2022