Erling Haaland up and running for Manchester City – Sunday’s sporting social By Press Association July 24 2022, 6.44pm Erling Haaland scored his first Manchester City goal in a 1-0 friendly victory over Bayern Munich (Martin Rickett/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 24. Football Erling Haaland and Gareth Bale got off the mark. ➡️ @KevinDeBruyne ➡️ @JackGrealish ⚽️ @ErlingHaaland ⚽️#ManCity | @Sure pic.twitter.com/eaoGPnZsut— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 24, 2022 Kicking off pre-season the right way! 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/mVMWYjvCzF— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 24, 2022 Raphinha scored a screamer. 💥 BOOOOOOOOM!!!! GOAL BARÇA! RAPHINHA GETS THE FIRST! 0-1! #ELCLÁSICO 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zDEdmbwEXu— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 24, 2022 Kalvin Phillips made his City debut. First time wearing City blue out on the pitch 💙 Thanks for all of your support tonight 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gx1dwcdUn5— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) July 24, 2022 Jack Grealish was enjoying pre-season. Zlatan showed off his muscles. Different Breed pic.twitter.com/E3ldI5W0cE— Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 24, 2022 Adam Forshaw enjoyed Oz. Formula One It was a good day for Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at the French Grand Prix. Good stuff!!! 💪I’m definitely very happy to win this one and to pick up more good points 👊The car was very good today and we managed the race really well. Together this makes it a great day for us @redbullracing let’s keep this going 👊#KeepPushing #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/emMNM6d8xo— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 24, 2022 Left it all out there today and P2 is a great result! First time up there with @GeorgeRussell63 as well. It’s so rewarding to see how far we’ve come since the beginning of the season. Still have work to do, but definitely going to enjoy this one !!! pic.twitter.com/64WH9bZX2g— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 24, 2022 That was a cool race!! Mega happy to be back on the podium after some hard battles and even better to make it a double for @MercedesAMGF1 with @LewisHamilton. Let’s keep pushing, team. 👊 pic.twitter.com/EwcavVpTdk— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 24, 2022 But anything but for Charles Leclerc. We believe in you ❤️👊 @Charles_Leclerc #essereFerrari 🔴 #FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/XQlAp3xwor— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 24, 2022 MMA Paddy Pimblett had a message. Fighting for something bigger than himself ❤️ #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/A7aNUFgvPU— UFC (@ufc) July 23, 2022 Cricket KP made room for dinner. Earn Sunday lunch pic.twitter.com/TblL1vfsvY— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 24, 2022 Athletics Great Britain helped themselves to another medal at the World Championships in Eugene. Continuing the medal run in the men's 4x100m.2017 🥇2019 🥈2022 🥉 #WorldAthleticsChamps #WhereItStartspic.twitter.com/BAgGNQWvcL— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 24, 2022 World Bronze 4x100m medalists. Proud to have played my part in the heats. S/o to Jona for stepping up against the worlds best and absolutely rolling everyone. Celebrations tonight, then head down and regain ready for Commies! pic.twitter.com/Z9WkkSKSXW— Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) July 24, 2022 Darts There was more history for Fallon Sherrock, who won the inaugural Women’s World Matchplay. So happy and proud to be the first name on this incredible trophy. To play here and win here is the best feeling. Thank you @OfficialPDC for believing in us ladies and giving us the opportunity to play. Thank you for all the support today. pic.twitter.com/96Lsvs5EDV— Fallon Sherrock (@Fsherrock) July 24, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Raheem Sterling says goodbye to Manchester City – Wednesday’s sporting social I am incredibly excited – Kalvin Phillips links up with Manchester City Haaland signs, agent Mahrez and McIlroy’s joy – Monday’s sporting social ‘Proud day’ for Erling Haaland as he completes £51.1m move to Manchester City