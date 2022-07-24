David Martindale believes Rangers have improved under Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale believes Rangers have improved under Giovanni van Bronckhorst

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 6.48pm
David Martindale is an admirer of the Rangers manager (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale believes Rangers have improved under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and will be a huge challenge for his side on the opening day.

Martindale watched Rangers beat West Ham 3-1 in a friendly on Tuesday and predicted they would mount a strong title bid as they bid to wrestle the cinch Premiership trophy back from Celtic.

Livi have lost their last seven games against Rangers and Martindale does not expect the Saturday lunchtime visit of the Europa League runners-up to be any less difficult.

Martindale, whose side drew with Kelty Hearts before sealing a Premier Sports Cup second-round tie with Dundee United, told LFC Live: “I was at the Rangers game on Tuesday night and they were phenomenal, honestly.

“I think it’s going to be a cracking title race this year. Rangers as a club have kicked on massively. Since Gio has come in, he has made them better and they have kicked on, brought a lot of revenue into the club, commercially and from player sales, and I think they have used that very, very wisely.

“So I think we are going to be facing a different animal this time round.

“They have a Champions League qualifier on the Tuesday so everyone that sets foot on the park on the Saturday is going to be vying for a place in a huge, huge game for Rangers.

“That will be an added bonus and impetus for the Rangers.

“We can only look at ourselves and how we are going to approach the game but I think it’s going to be a really, really difficult game, if I’m honest.”

