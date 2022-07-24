Jim Goodwin demands defensive improvement before Celtic curtain-raiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jim Goodwin demands defensive improvement before Celtic curtain-raiser

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 7.04pm
Jim Goodwin had mixed feelings (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jim Goodwin had mixed feelings (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin warned his side they could find themselves out of their Celtic Park league opener by half-time if they repeat their first-half performance against Raith – despite recording a fourth win and clean sheet of the season.

Goals from debutant Bojan Miovski, Ross McCrorie and Jonny Hayes had the Dons 3-0 up inside 46 minutes and they held on to make it four wins from as many Premier Sports Cup games, notching 12 goals in the process.

But Goodwin was concerned by some aspects of their play at Pittodrie with next Sunday’s trip to face the cinch Premiership champions in mind.

The Irishman told Red TV: “There were elements of the first half that I wasn’t pleased with and I spoke to the guys at half-time just to make them aware that, if we are that sloppy with our possession and the cheap turnovers, if we do that next Sunday against Celtic at Parkhead, we could find ourselves 3-0 down at half-time and completely out of the game.

“So, as much as there’s lots of positives from the game, and of course we will focus on those and congratulate the players who have been involved in all our good play, it’s still very early days with a very new group of players and we need to tighten things up defensively.

“We have to work harder on our shape, which is something in the last week we have been really concentrating on now. The early part of pre-season was all about us in possession, those good runs, those good patterns of play and good movement, but now we have to make sure we get both sides of the game done properly.

“Offensively I am happy, defensively we need to do better.”

North Macedonia international striker Miovski opened his Dons account inside six minutes with an emphatic spot-kick after being brought down by Sam Stanton.

But Jamie Gullan twice came close for the visitors before Dario Zanatta’s deflected effort went just wide.

Hayes had a volley cleared off the line by Christophe Berra before McCrorie won the ball on the halfway line and burst forward to fire a shot in off the bar from 30 yards in the 39th minute.

Hayes netted 49 seconds after the restart after running on to a through ball.

Aberdeen were well in control and Vicente Bezuijen drew a good stop from Robbie Thomson after slick play.

Substitute Christian Ramirez missed three good chances, although Thomson took credit for one of them after pushing away a header.

Aberdeen now face a trip to Annan in the second round.

Goodwin said: “People will look at it on paper and assume we are going to down there and roll them over but it’s not quite as straightforward as that. Look at Hibs, St Mirren and St Johnstone, they struggled against lower-league opposition.

“But that’s one thing I have got to credit my boys for, their attitude and mindset has been brilliant.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier