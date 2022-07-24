Lee Johnson criticises SFA after club sanctioned for fielding suspended player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Lee Johnson criticises SFA after club sanctioned for fielding suspended player

By Press Association
July 24 2022, 8.04pm
Lee Johnson had some suggestions for the SFA (Hibernian FC/Handout)
Lee Johnson had some suggestions for the SFA (Hibernian FC/Handout)

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has hit out at the Scottish Football Association after his club fielded a suspended player during their draw against Morton.

Hibs were penalised by the Scottish Professional Football League with a 3-0 defeat after including Rocky Bushiri in their starting line-up despite the Belgian defender being the subject of an automatic one-match ban after picking up bookings in each of their previous two games.

The punishment proved academic as Hibs would have gone out of the competition anyway but the situation was an embarrassment to the club on the back of a disappointing start to Johnson’s reign on the park.

The SFA sends a list of suspensions to clubs each week but Johnson claimed there should have been extra warning after Bushiri picked up an immediate suspension on the Sunday ahead of the midweek game.

Bushiri and Hibs now face an SFA disciplinary hearing on August 11 after breaching the suspension.

After a 1-0 friendly win over Norwich, Johnson said: “To be fair, I think the Scottish FA have got to have to look at themselves, to be honest with you.

“Obviously I have come up from England and I am looking at no fourth officials in games. The extranet system should have a flagging system. It wasn’t just us that got done by that, it was three or four clubs.

“In England there’s an extranet system that, if there is a suspension pending, there’s a flag that comes up and everybody gets notified in the football club. It’s not difficult to do that, it’s just admin.”

The former Barnsley, Bristol City and Sunderland manager added: “At the same time we’ve got to take responsibility, first on a football level, and then on an administration level.

“But there’s things up here that I’m seeing that I am thinking: ‘Come one, we can sharpen up’.

“This is the top league in a top country, full of passion, full of great footballers, full of history, and we need to sharpen up.”

A first-half strike from Elias Melkersen handed Hibs victory against the Canaries with Johnson fielding a largely youthful side in the second period.

Goalkeeper David Marshall missed the game with a sickness bug while Chris Cadden sat out with a thigh injury which will be scanned. Aiden McGeady went off early on with a minor knee injury.

