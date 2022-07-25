Brave Brits and shock golds – Highlights from the World Championships in Eugene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brave Brits and shock golds – Highlights from the World Championships in Eugene

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 6.02am Updated: July 25 2022, 7.10am
Great Britain's Jake Wightman celebrates with dad Geoff and Susan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Jake Wightman celebrates with dad Geoff and Susan (Martin Rickett/PA)

The World Championships finished in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday with Great Britain winning seven medals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the stories after the championships in America.

Hudson-Smith’s bravery

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day eight – Eugene
Hudson-Smith had been battling with injuries and mental health issues (Martin Rickett/PA)

No-one expected Matt Hudson-Smith to reveal his suicide attempt as he spoke just minutes after being presented with his 400m bronze medal.

The 27-year-old has endured a three-year injury nightmare where he racked up medical bills and lost sponsors and he showed courage to talk about his problems.

His medal on Friday night at Hayward Field proves he can compete at the top and he is in a much better place on and off the track.

Wightman’s wonder

Jake Wightman’s shock 1500m gold was one of the biggest feel-good stories of the championships.

The 28-year-old was not expected to topple Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen but outkicked him at 200m to win in style.

That he did it in front of coach and dad Geoff – who was commentating inside Hayward Field – and mum Susan captured the world’s imagination.

Swift Shericka

Shericka Jackson is the fastest woman in the world over 200m after winning gold in Eugene.

Her time of 21.45 seconds is only bettered by Florence Griffiths-Joyner’s 21.34 seconds from 1988, the legality of which has been questioned by many.

Both of her long-standing records are under threat with Griffith-Joyner having run the 100m in 10.49 seconds in 1988.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce came second behind Jackson in the 200m after winning the 100m – her fifth world title in the distance – in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.

McLaughlin’s magic

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 – Day eight – Eugene
McLaughlin celebrates her gold and world record (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was no doubt Sydney McLaughlin was a superstar before the championships but the 22-year-old cemented her legacy in Oregon.

She shattered her own world record to lower the 400m hurdle mark to 50.68 seconds – the fourth time she has broken the record in 13 months – to win gold.

Afterwards she insisted she could go even faster, despite having obliterated the field on Friday in Eugene.

Hodgkinson hope

Keely Hodgkinson can be the golden girl of athletics in Britain even after missing out on 800m glory.

She may have taken silver, beaten by the USA’s Athing Mu who also pipped her to Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, but her star continues to rise.

With Dina Asher-Smith an injury doubt for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Hodgkinson can emerge from a summer – which also includes the European Championships – as the face of British athletics.

