Boxer Sameenah Toussaint’s come a long way since ‘hiding behind bags’ aged 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Boxer Sameenah Toussaint’s come a long way since ‘hiding behind bags’ aged 10

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 3.58pm
Sameenah Toussaint has risen from an inauspicious start to her boxing career (Team England/PA handout)
Sameenah Toussaint has risen from an inauspicious start to her boxing career (Team England/PA handout)

Sameenah Toussaint was a 10-year-old hiding behind heavy bags when women’s boxing made its debut at the London Olympics and Nicola Adams swept to her historic first gold medal.

Around the same time Toussaint’s father dragged her kicking and screaming to the local gym where her own bid to emulate Adams would get off to the most inauspicious of starts.

The 19-year-old, part of a six-strong England women’s boxing squad for the Games, told the PA news agency: “My dad wanted me to learn defence but I spent all my time cowering in the corner and hiding behind the bags.

Sameenah Toussaint
Sameenah Toussaint is relishing her Commonwealth Games debut (Team England/PA handout)

“I was the only girl in the gym and it was really intimidating. When I did start sparring, the boys either went too easy on me or deliberately tried to rough me up.”

Toussaint, who was born in Watford, felt she had no choice but to persist, and there was no looking back after she won her first junior title two years later at the age of 12.

“When I won my first schoolgirls’ title it was a big turning point,” she said. “I really started to enjoy it and believe in myself, and believe that I could go on to big things.

“I was 15 when the last Commonwealth Games were on, and I watched all the boxing. If you’d told me then I would be here today, I would have believed you, because I started to get a lot of confidence in myself.”

Toussaint is competing in the featherweight division, which means she could come face to face with two-time Commonwealth silver medallist Michaela Walsh, who memorably pushed Adams to a split decision in Glasgow in 2014.

For Toussaint it is a privilege to now be embedded within a programme which yielded the first generation of women’s boxers like Adams and Ireland’s fellow Olympic champion Katie Taylor, who have gone on to enjoy lucrative professional careers.

“Nicola and Katie were really inspiring and what they did made sure that girls can go into boxing gyms now and not feel intimidated like I did,” Toussaint added.

“It’s amazing to think I’m on the same programme as them now, but I believe in myself and after the Commonwealth Games I will turn my full focus to following them by qualifying for the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles in 2028.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier