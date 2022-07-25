Troy Parrott extends his Tottenham contract until 2025 and joins Preston on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Troy Parrott extends his Tottenham contract until 2025 and joins Preston on loan

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 5.44pm
Republic of Ireland forward Troy Parrott spent last season on loan at League One side MK Dons (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tottenham forward Troy Parrott has extended his contract until 2025 and joined Championship side Preston on a season-long loan deal.

The Republic of Ireland international has made four first-team appearances for Spurs, including two in the Premier League, and went on his parent club’s recent pre-season tour of Asia.

He could be in contention to make his Lilywhites debut in Saturday’s Championship opener away to Wigan.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe told his club’s website: “Troy’s one I’ve monitored for some time.

“His work ethic is fantastic, his hold-up play is very good for the style he is, but ultimately we want Troy to score goals for us.

“We’ve beaten some fantastic competition to get him. I’m really pleased to get him on board, he’s going to be a fantastic addition.”

Parrott scored eight times in 41 League One appearances for MK Dons last season, having had previous loan spells with Millwall and Ipswich.

The 20-year-old, who has registered four goals in 15 caps for his country, joins compatriots Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, Robbie Brady and Sean Maguire at Deepdale.

“I’m buzzing to get going, to come in and see the place, meet the lads and get going really,” he said.

“I like the sound of how the team wants to play, they want to create a lot of chances which for me is a no-brainer really, and obviously the Irish boys here also helps.”

