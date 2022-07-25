England cruise to third successive T20 international victory over South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England cruise to third successive T20 international victory over South Africa

By Press Association
July 25 2022, 10.08pm
England’s Sophie Ecclestone, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt (Nigel French/PA)
Seventeen-year-old debutant Freya Kemp took two wickets as England cruised to a third successive T20 international victory over South Africa by 38 runs.

The teenager finished with two for 18 at Derby after Sophie Ecclestone had blasted 26 off the final over of her side’s innings to set the South Africans 177 to win.

England ended the multi-format series unbeaten and in good form five days before they launch their Commonwealth Games campaign.

Sophia Dunkley’s departure for a first-ball duck brought Alice Capsey to the crease significantly earlier than she might have expected, but the 17-year-old showed few signs of nerves as she hit a 17-ball 25 before being caught off the bowling of Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Skipper Nat Sciver, deputising for the injured Heather Knight, and Danni Wyatt had put on 45 for the third wicket when Sciver was bowled for 24 by Mlaba, and it was 86 for four a ball later when Wyatt was dismissed in similar fashion by Chloe Tryon having reached 30.

Maia Bouchier was run out for 18 and Amy Jones followed, caught on the boundary for 28, but Ecclestone plundered 26 from Masabata Klaas’ final over, a haul which included two sixes and three fours, to finish unbeaten on 33 from just 12 balls.

Left-armer Mlaba’s career-best three for 22 was the stand-out bowling performance, but England’s total of 176 for six looked challenging.

Lara Goodall became Issy Wong’s first T20 international victim from the fourth delivery of the tourists’ reply when she was bowled for two, and Kemp had opener Aneke Bosch stumped for 17 to match Wong’s feat and leave South Africa on 57 for two.

Laura Wolvaardt’s departure for 13 saw them slip to 84 for three, and although Tazmin Brits reached 50, she fell to Kemp nine runs later before Capsey and Ecclestone accounted for Mignon Du Preez and Tryon respectively.

