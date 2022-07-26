Football rumours: Ronaldo demands ‘immediate’ exit from Manchester United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Ronaldo demands ‘immediate’ exit from Manchester United

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 7.24am
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to fly into England to tell Manchester United he wants out ‘immediately’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to fly into England to tell Manchester United he wants out ‘immediately’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to fly into England to tell Manchester United he wants out “immediately”, The Sun reports. The Portuguese star, 37, is set for “showdown” talks with the Red Devils after missing the club’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia due to “family reasons”.

The Guardian, meanwhile, writes Chelsea’s move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is in “danger of collapsing”. The paper says Barcelona are refusing to end their pursuit of the 23-year-old defender and are “increasingly optimistic” they can land the France international.

Chelsea's Timo Werner during the Emirates FA Cup semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London
Chelsea’s Timo Werner has been offered to RB Leipzig (Nick Potts/PA)

In more Blues news, Metro reports via Foot Mercato that the club have offered Germany striker Timo Werner, 26, to RB Leipzig in order to beat Paris St Germain to the signing of France defender Nordi Mukiele, 24, from the Bundesliga club.

And West Ham have reportedly agreed to personal terms with Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca. According to The Guardian, the 23-year-old is due to have a medical to complete a move worth £35.5m.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso scores during the penalty shootout during the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London
Barcelona are being blocked from Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso (Nick Potts/PA)

Marcos Alonso: Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are blocking Barca from buying the 31-year-old defender from them because of the Spanish side’s move for Kounde.

Charles de Ketelaere: Italian outlet Calciomercato says AC Milan are considering increasing their offer for Club Bruges’ 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who has been linked with Leeds, in order to fast-track a deal.

