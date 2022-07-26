Commonwealth Games can be important to highlight where inequalities persist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games can be important to highlight where inequalities persist

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 10.02am Updated: July 26 2022, 12.02pm
The Commonwealth Games will highlight the inequalities that persist in LGBT rights around the world, the ILGA has said (John Walton/PA)
The Commonwealth Games will highlight the inequalities that persist in LGBT rights around the world, the ILGA has said (John Walton/PA)

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham can be a vehicle to highlight where inequalities persist, a global LGBTQ+ rights group hopes.

Thirty-five Commonwealth countries continue to criminalise same-sex relationships, according to data from the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA).

The multi-sport event gets under way with an opening ceremony on Thursday, and ahead of that a meeting of Commonwealth sports ministers takes place in the city on Wednesday.

Chamindra Weerawardhana, the senior consultant to ILGA World’s gender identity and expression and sex characteristics programme, hopes bringing people from across the globe together can shine a light on the threats to safety people from the LGBTQ+ community still face.

“Sport has the power to bring communities together, and events like the Commonwealth Games can also be important moments to highlight where inequalities persist within these communities,” Dr Weerawardhana told the PA news agency.

“To date, 35 Commonwealth member states continue to criminalise consensual same-sex sexual relations. Governments often argue that these laws are ‘dormant’, but our research shows that, in reality, how – and how often – they are enforced can vary abruptly and in unpredictable ways, making both our communities on the ground and asylum seekers who managed to flee live perpetually under threat.

“We are seeing some progress – for example, with the High Court of Justice in Antigua and Barbuda finding criminalising laws to be unconstitutional, or the landmark ruling from a UN committee on a case brought by an activist from Sri Lanka, stating that criminalisation of same-sex intimacy between women is a human rights violation.

“However, violence and discriminations continue to exist, and keep excluding millions of people from fully participating in society. And when this happens, we all lose.”

Pride House opened in Birmingham’s Gay Village last week ahead of the Games starting, providing a safe space for LGBTQ+ athletes but also welcoming people in from outside the community to hold challenging conversations around some of the key inclusion issues within sport, such as transgender policy.

