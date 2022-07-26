Stuttgart’s Orel Mangala undergoes medical ahead of Nottingham Forest transfer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stuttgart’s Orel Mangala undergoes medical ahead of Nottingham Forest transfer

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 10.54am
Nottingham Forest are set to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgart (Nick Potts/PA)
Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala is having a medical at Nottingham Forest ahead of a proposed transfer.

The 24-year-old is undergoing his health checks on Tuesday and is poised to become the club’s 12th signing of the summer, the PA news agency understands.

Mangala, who has won two international caps for Belgium, played 29 times for Stuttgart last season as they finished 15th in the Bundesliga.

Assuming there are no issues with the medical, Mangala will join up with Forest in time for their final pre-season friendly against Valencia on Saturday.

He will join an influx of new arrivals as Steve Cooper’s side prepare for their Premier League return after a 23-year absence.

England international Jesse Lingard headlines that list after joining on a free transfer following his exit from Manchester United.

The 29-year-old, who signed a one-year deal, is set to earn £80,000 per week as a basic salary, going up to £120,000 with bonuses which are described as “achievable”.

Forest also broke their transfer record on Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi and brought in Wales international Neco Williams from Liverpool.

Cooper’s side begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle a week on Saturday.

