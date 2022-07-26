Arsenal to play Women’s Champions League games at Emirates in upcoming season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal to play Women’s Champions League games at Emirates in upcoming season

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 2.03pm
Arsenal take on Wolfsburg at the Emirates in the Champions League last season (John Walton/PA).
Arsenal are set to play their Women’s Champions League fixtures and at least three Women’s Super League matches at the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming season.

Jonas Eidevall’s side still need to come through a round of qualifying to ensure their place in the Champions League, but they are expected to get a favourable draw, having finished just one point behind WSL champions Chelsea last term.

If they do make it into the group stages, all three matches will take place at the Emirates instead of Meadow Park, the home of Boreham Wood.

As well as the European games, the Emirates will also host Arsenal’s clash with north London rivals Tottenham in the WSL on September 25, the Gunners having beaten their neighbours 3-0 at the same venue last season.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead in action against Tottenham in a WSL match at the Emirates
Arsenal’s Beth Mead in action against Tottenham in a WSL match at the Emirates (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Further WSL fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea have also been moved, with the games being played on the weekends of November 19/20 and January 14/15 respectively.

“The north London derby is a fixture that belongs at Emirates Stadium,” said Eidevall.

“We’re delighted to be able to confirm the match will be played there once again this season. The support we had from the fans at the Emirates last season was incredible and we’ve seen during the Euros how much demand there is to watch the biggest games at the best venues.

“I can’t wait to get back out there in front of the Arsenal supporters.”

