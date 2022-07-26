Manchester United left-back Alvaro Fernandez joins Preston on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United left-back Alvaro Fernandez joins Preston on loan

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 4.48pm
Preston have signed Manchester United teenager Alvaro Fernandez on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Preston have signed Manchester United teenager Alvaro Fernandez (Fernandez on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Preston have signed Manchester United defender Alvaro Fernandez on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old left wing-back, who has yet to make a first-team appearance, was named United under-23s’ player of the year last season.

Fernandez signed a new deal that runs until June 2024 before completing his loan move, the Premier League club said.

The Spain under-19 international told Preston’s website: “I’m very happy, and I want to start with this club as soon as possible.

“I’ve spoken to the manager about the football, it’s so good. I like his plans for the season so I want to start.”

Manager Ryan Lowe said they had been tracking Fernandez for some time.

“He’s a fantastic asset to us. He’s going to be a fantastic football player for Manchester United,” he said.

“But we need Alvaro to help us in our Championship campaign for us to help him to hopefully one day make his Premier League debut for Manchester United.”

