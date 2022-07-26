Jonny Bairstow is England injury worry ahead of T20 series against South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jonny Bairstow is England injury worry ahead of T20 series against South Africa

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 5.36pm Updated: July 26 2022, 5.48pm
England’s Jonny Bairstow is an injury worry (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s Jonny Bairstow is an injury worry (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Jonny Bairstow emerged as a possible injury doubt ahead of England’s Twenty20 series against South Africa, having earlier completed an unusual training exercise that saw him carrying team-mate Sam Curran on his shoulders.

Bairstow, who last week reiterated his desire to continue playing all three formats at international level despite the taxing workload, left training at Bristol’s Seat Unique Stadium on Tuesday with ice packs and strapping around his left knee.

The 32-year-old was walking with visible discomfort on his way back to the dressing room, but no decision has been made over his participation against the Proteas. It remans possible that he will take the field, but with back-to-back games on successive nights it would be no surprise to see him left out of the opener if there was any lingering discomfort.

Should that be the case, Phil Salt and Harry Brook would continue in the middle order having lined up against India while Bairstow was rested.

While the cause of Bairstow’s injury is not certain, there was a potential clue in an Instagram video shared by team-mate Reece Topley. The post showed Bairstow with Curran draped over his back as he completed a walking lunge in the gym.

Bairstow appeared to be feeling the strain, grimacing as he completed the workout. He will be hoping the issue is nothing more than a passing irritation, having enjoyed a career-best run in the Test side earlier this summer.

He has hit four centuries in his previous five innings, underpinning England’s remarkable upturn in form in the red-ball arena, and following Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement is presently the only fit first-choice player across all three formats.

The Test side are next in action on August 17, when a three-match series against South Africa starts at Lord’s, but Bairstow and the majority of his fellow England stars are also expected to be available for the start of The Hundred, where he represents Welsh Fire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]