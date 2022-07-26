Nigel Huddleston defends Commonwealth Games but admits new host countries needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nigel Huddleston defends Commonwealth Games but admits new host countries needed

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 6.26pm
Nigel Huddleston is looking forward to the Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)
Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston launched an impassioned defence of the Commonwealth Games but accepted a “much more diverse” range of host countries is required going forwards.

Amid several nations, including Barbados and Jamaica, either removing the Queen as head of state or signalling they intend to do so, the modern relevancy of the Games has come under increasing scrutiny.

But Huddleston was adamant there is still a place in the sporting landscape for the event, which Birmingham will stage over the next couple of weeks, stepping in for the South African city of Durban.

Huddleston told the PA news agency: “The Commonwealth still has resonance and value, particularly in a diverse city like Birmingham where there’s a lot of people who have come from the Commonwealth.

“It does have meaning. It might not be what it was in the past but it’s evolving and changing, and that focus on values and what can unite us is key.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate coming together and sport can unite in a way that few other things can.

“We will have an amazing TV audience – around the world there will be hundreds of millions of people that watch this.

“The Commonwealth itself is really important but the Commonwealth Games are a bit of cement that holds it all together as well.”

Only on three previous occasions in 1966, 1998 and 2010 have the Games been held away from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, with that trend set to continue this year and in 2026.

Birmingham fulfils the duties that were taken away from Durban, which was stripped of host city status because of financial constraints, while the Australian state of Victoria will stage the event in four years.

Having discussed the issue with Dame Louise Martin, the president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Huddleston believes joint bids might entice a more diverse range of countries to apply as hosts in future.

Huddleston said: “There is a recognition that we probably need to look at how we can change the Games in the future. There’s been a strong history of Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand hosting the Games, we need it to be much more diverse.

“We will see evolution and I could easily see not only multiple cities but multiple countries actually hosting the Games in the not too distant future.

“That’s something we can look at, potentially, because then the costs can be split of hosting the Games across multiple countries and potentially open up to more countries doing it.”

Huddleston’s focus is on ensuring these Games – which have benefited from a public investment of £778million – provide a long-lasting legacy, with inspiring future generations central to his vision.

He is particularly heartened by the nature of having para-sport integrated within the Games, adding: “If you talk to any athlete, they’re always inspired by a major event, any para-athlete in particular.

“The major events like the Paralympics and the Commonwealth Games really genuinely do inspire future generations of sportspeople to get involved. In particular that inclusivity element with para-sports.

“Being visible, being on television, seeing people with quite acute disabilities and looking at them in a different way and seeing what people with disabilities can do as opposed to what they can’t do sends a really good message.

“It’s great that you can come along to sporting events, say at the Aquatics Centre and there be an able-bodied competition and then the para-competition right after. That is a really important legacy and focus.”

