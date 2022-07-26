Majid Haq: Deafening silence speaks volumes in wake of Cricket Scotland review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Majid Haq: Deafening silence speaks volumes in wake of Cricket Scotland review

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 7.52pm
Majid Haq has called out the Scotland players (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Majid Haq has called out the Scotland players (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Majid Haq has noted “deafening silence” from Scotland players following the publication of a report which found the governing body institutionally racist.

The testimonies of Haq and former international team-mate Qasim Sheikh prompted an independent review which found 448 examples of institutional racism in Cricket Scotland.

A day after the damning report was published, the pair’s solicitor, Aamer Anwar, questioned what the point was in Scotland players “taking the knee” during the T20 World Cup when “no white team member has chosen to say anything much or at all over the last few days on institutional racism”.

Answering the question on Twitter, Haq said: “Looks like it was nothing other than a bit of virtue signalling & tick box exercise because the deafening silence from a lot of them speaks volumes.

“They might feel uncomfortable but their privilege is never having to think you’ll not make the team because of racism.”

Scotland face New Zealand at the Grange in Edinburgh on Wednesday in a T20 encounter, the first of a three-game series against the tourists.

Sheikh praised former skipper George Salmond for speaking out on Monday to support him and Haq and also demand change.

He wrote: “The late Asim Butt told me when I was 15 that the reason he loved playing for (Scotland) was because of his captain @SalmondG – now I see why, proper leader.”

Haq also responded to a comment from Jameel Gardee, a cricket coach, who claimed he had been asked by a Cricket Scotland director to delete a tweet questioning Haq’s punishment in 2015 and threatened with disciplinary action.

Haq was sent home from the World Cup by Cricket Scotland, suspended for three months and never played for his country again after writing a tweet which hinted that race played a part in him being dropped.

Scotland’s record wicket-taker wrote: “Several people have told me that the senior people in charge @CricketScotland have warned them to stay away from me & to stop engaging with me on social media otherwise it might harm their chances of progressing which is pathetic.”

Sheikh added: “Sadly the same has been said to me from a number of ex @CricketScotland staff members who were also told not to engage with me!”

Haq has questioned why more is not being asked of the authorities after the institutional racism was allowed to happen “for so many years” and included the Scottish Government, Sportscotland and the International Cricket Council in his tweet.

The ICC, which is staging its annual conference in Birmingham, has responded to the report findings.

A spokesperson said: “Discrimination of any kind has no place in cricket and everyone involved in the sport has a responsibility to create a safe and welcoming environment.

“Cricket is a sport for everyone and we will support the new board and leadership at Cricket Scotland as they work to ensure the sport is more diverse and inclusive.”

Qasim Sheikh
Qasim Sheikh during a press conference on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The entire Cricket Scotland board stepped down on Sunday and Sportscotland, the national agency for sport, has placed the governing body under special measures until at least October 2023 following the review recommendations.

The report also recommended the Western District Cricket Union, one of five regional associations, be placed under special measures by Cricket Scotland with its disciplinary processes immediately halted.

A statement from the organisation read: “The WDCU has made contact with Cricket Scotland in connection with the recommendations of the report, and will work with the national governing body, and Sportscotland, going forward in the aftermath of the report.”

