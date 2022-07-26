Ilkay Gundogan’s title-winning brace fuelled by anger of substitute role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Ilkay Gundogan’s title-winning brace fuelled by anger of substitute role

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 10.32pm
Ilkay Gundogan sparked a sensational fightback for Manchester City to clinch the Premier League title (Tim Goode/PA)
Ilkay Gundogan has revealed his dramatic two-goal title-winning display against Aston Villa last season was fuelled by the anger of starting on the bench.

The German midfielder struck twice in five minutes, either side of a Rodri effort, as Manchester City sensationally recovered from 2-0 down to beat Villa 3-2 and secure the Premier League crown on the final day.

City had needed to win to be sure of holding off Liverpool in a compelling title race and Gundogan, who only entered as a second-half substitute, had been frustrated not to be involved from the start.

“The day didn’t start that well for me,” said the 31-year-old, speaking at the premiere of ‘Together: Champions Again!’, a new documentary chronicling City’s 2021-22 campaign.

“I was highly expecting to start that game and I didn’t. The week before I hadn’t started the West Ham game, so I was quite confident in starting against Aston Villa.

“Then the moment I found out I wasn’t starting I was a bit frustrated, a bit angry, but I still tried to be focused and support the guys that were starting, and maybe even put that anger a little bit into the game.”

City's success last term was one of the great final day finishes
City’s success last term was one of the great final day finishes (Martin Rickett/PA)

City fell 2-0 behind in the clash at the Etihad Stadium when Philippe Coutinho doubled Villa’s lead in the 69th minute after Matty Cash had netted in the first half.

With Liverpool going on to win their final game against Wolves, City would have been deprived of the title had the score remained that way and Gundogan admits he feared the worst.

Yet when he pulled one back with a 76th-minute header, he sparked a revival to rank with the greatest last-day finishes.

“Things didn’t start so well when I got subbed on,” he said. “I was 10 seconds in the game and we conceded the second goal.

“Then, to be honest, the hope was not that huge anymore, but as a professional football player you always try to do your best, starting with the simple things.

“We tried to score the first goal as soon as possible and luckily that happened. Then in 10 minutes we scored the three goals. Everything happened so quickly.

“It’s still very difficult for me to think about or analyse as it all happened so quickly.”

