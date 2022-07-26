British man takes a dip to celebrate Lionesses’ win as Swedish family watch on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British man takes a dip to celebrate Lionesses’ win as Swedish family watch on

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 12.04am
Damion Potter jumping into his brother-in-laws pool (Damion Potter/PA)
A British man watching the Lionesses’ semi-final match with his Swedish wife celebrated the win by jumping into a swimming pool.

Damion Potter, 47, watched the match with his wife Susanna, three children – Elliot, 18, Zackary, 17, and 14-year-old Maya – and his wife’s extended family in Jonkoping, Sweden – and a bet was made in which the person supporting the losing team had to face a wet punishment.

Despite England winning 4-0, Mr Potter entered the pool as “it felt like the right thing to do as my family were not quite so excited about the result”.

“(No-one else) came in the pool to celebrate, but they came in afterwards because it was a bit warmer in the pool than the air outside,” he told the PA news agency.

He added: “I think my wife and my children are disappointed, but they will all be supporting England in the final.”

Damion Potter smiling
Mr Potter with his wife’s extended family in Sweden (Damion Potter/PA)

The former diplomat donned his England shirt with pride as he watched the match and even wore it to a supermarket, where he had “a few people staring at me”.

“At this family get-together, there are around 15 of us in the house, with my wife and two of her brothers and their spouses and all of our children, and I was still the only one with an England shirt,” he added.

The chances of that changing for the final are slim as he does not think the England shirt will “sell particularly well in Sweden”.

Mr Potter said that the Women’s Euro has had a positive knock-on effect on his daughter, who plays the sport.

“For me as the father of a 14-year-old girl, it’s exciting. She’s already said she’s signing up for three games a week with the school team for next season because she’s inspired by watching people like (Alessia) Russo and (Ellen) White, which is fantastic,” he said.

“I love the fact that she’s as excited to play football as her brothers were and there should be no difference in terms of futures for young girls or young boys. Maybe in 2030, it will be her playing in an England shirt, who knows.”

Football has been a central part of the Potter household for years, with England playing Sweden on the couple’s wedding day in November 2001.

The game ended with a one-all draw which Mr Potter described as a “good diplomatic result”.

“I’ve been watching women’s football since 2003, when my eldest was born and the quality in the sport has been getting bigger and better,” he added.

