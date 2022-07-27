David Beckham congratulates Lionesses and thanks team for inspiring his daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle

David Beckham congratulates Lionesses and thanks team for inspiring his daughter

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 4.08am Updated: July 27 2022, 8.42am
David Beckham congratulates Lionesses and thanks team for inspiring his daughter (Adam Davy/PA)
David Beckham congratulates Lionesses and thanks team for inspiring his daughter (Adam Davy/PA)

David Beckham has congratulated the England women’s national football team for reaching the Euro 2022 final and thanked them for “inspiring” his daughter Harper.

The former England men’s captain said the Lionesses’ performances had been “so uplifting” as he wished them luck in the remainder of the tournament.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby ended the game in a 4-0 victory over Sweden on Tuesday night, which takes the team to the sold-out Wembley Stadium for the final on Sunday.

Writing on his Instagram story following the win, Beckham wrote: “What a night, congratulations to the girls.”

He also shared his “favourite picture on a special night” which showed forward Rachel Daly dancing in an England cowboy hat on the pitch.

In a video message released before the semi-final game, Beckham said: “Hey, Lionesses, it’s David here.

“I just wanted to send you a message, firstly to say congratulations on an incredible tournament so far, it’s been so uplifting, it’s been so exciting, and it’s been so inspiring.

“And for me personally, you know I have a daughter, so for her to be inspired by you girls and your performances has been incredible.”

He continued: “But it’s not just the girls that are getting inspired, the boys are getting inspired as well by this and we all know that when big tournaments come around our country and our fans get behind us like no other.

“It really has uplifted the whole country.

Of the semi-final game he added: “We’re all excited to see it and I know there’s one person that is really excited to see it and that is my daughter, Harper.

“So thank you for inspiring her and good luck girls.”

