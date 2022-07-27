On this day in 2010: Mo Farah leads British one-two in Barcelona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2010: Mo Farah leads British one-two in Barcelona

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 6.02am
Great Britain’s Mo Farah wins the 10,000 metres final in Barcelona (John Giles/PA)
Great Britain’s Mo Farah wins the 10,000 metres final in Barcelona (John Giles/PA)

Sir Mo Farah became the first British man to win the European 10,000 metres title on this day in 2010 as he led home a brilliant one-two in Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium.

Farah turned in a display of supreme confidence, bordering on arrogance, as he took gold in 28min 24.99sec, ahead of team-mate Chris Thompson.

The 27-year-old had finally hit the front in a slow race with five laps to go, but then beckoned Spain’s Ayad Lamdassem through to take up the pace with just over three laps remaining.

Remarkably, a lap later Farah was so confident the race was his that he turned round to encourage Thompson, who was engaged in a battle with Italy’s Daniele Meucci some 30m behind.

Athletics – IAAF European Championships 2010 – Day Two – Olympic Stadium
Mo Farah and Chris Thompson celebrate their one-two (John Giles/PA)

And the gambit paid massive dividends as Farah stormed clear with 350m to go and Thompson produced a rousing finish to overhaul Lamdassem and just hold off Meucci on the line, both athletes given the same time of 28:27.33.

Four years earlier in Gothenburg Britain won just one gold medal in the entire championships, claiming the men’s 4x100m relay on the final day of competition.

But Farah and Thompson were always expected to deliver, coming into the race separated by less than a second all year but more than 30 seconds quicker than anyone else in the field.

“That was amazing. A one-two has never been done before and it just feels so great to be here,” said Farah.

Athletics – IAAF European Championships 2010 – Day Five – Olympic Stadium
Farah is congratulated by Spain’s Jesus Espana (John Giles/PA)

Thompson, who beat Farah to 5,000m gold in the European Under-23 championship seven years earlier but had suffered badly with injuries since, added: “That was awesome, that’s what it’s all about.

“This means so much more than the European Under-23 one-two all those years ago because this is seniors.

“(Farah) is the greatest British endurance runner ever – I’m second best! Coming here and winning the silver was my gold and I am so proud to do it behind this man. It’s amazing, it is so good to be back.”

