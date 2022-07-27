Man Utd complete signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man Utd complete signing of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 1.16pm Updated: July 27 2022, 1.28pm
Man Utd have completed the signing of Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez (John Walton/PA).
Manchester United have completed the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

The 24-year-old, who won two Eredivisie titles under United boss Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam, has signed a contract until 2027 at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.

According to Ajax, the Premier League club have paid an initial transfer fee of 57.37million euros (£48.3m), which could rise by a further 10m euros to around £56.7m.

“It’s an honour to join this great football club,” the centre-back told United’s website. “I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

“I want to thank Ajax and their fans for all the support they gave me. I had an unbelievable time there but feel the moment is right to test myself in another environment. Now I am at the perfect club to do this.”

Martinez, who began his career at Newell’s Old Boys and also played for Argentinian side Defensa y Justicia, won the 2021 Copa America with his country and has been capped seven times at international level.

He becomes the third signing of the Ten Hag era following the capture of left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and the free transfer arrival of former Brentford and Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Martinez was named Ajax player of the year for the 2021-22 campaign and made 120 appearances during his three seasons at Johan Cruyff Arena, scoring six goals.

Manchester United football director John Murtough said: “Lisandro is an outstanding player who will bring further quality and experience to Erik’s squad.

“We are delighted that he has chosen to join Manchester United and we are looking forward to seeing him develop further and help the team achieve the success we are aiming for.”

