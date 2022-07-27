Callum Davidson confirms Remi Matthews will be St Johnstone’s number one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson confirms Remi Matthews will be St Johnstone’s number one

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 2.16pm
Remi Matthews has joined St Johnstone on loan (Dave Thompson/PA)
Callum Davidson is delighted to have finally ended his search for Zander Clark’s successor as St Johnstone number one after signing Remi Matthews on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace.

The Perth club announced the arrival of the 28-year-old on Wednesday along with the addition of 20-year-old defender Alex Mitchell on a one-year loan from Millwall, while centre-back Dan Cleary has been allowed to leave the club to return to Ireland for family reasons.

Davidson was delighted to land former Hamilton, Plymouth, Bolton and Sunderland keeper Matthews ahead of this Saturday’s cinch Premiership opener at home to Hibernian after Scotland squad man Clark left under freedom of contract at the end of last season.

“Remi has been brought in to be number one,” confirmed Davidson in a press conference at McDiarmid Park.

“We’ve been searching for a goalie with a wee bit of experience to replace Zander. There was a lot of good goalies out there, so it was about trying to make sure we made the right choice. We’re delighted to get him up and ready for Saturday.”

Davidson is pleased to have bolstered his defence with the addition of Mitchell, who was a regular for Leyton Orient during a loan spell with the Sky Bet League Two club last term.

“I watched young Alex last season, he’s played a lot of competitive games down the road,” said Davidson. “He’s a good old-fashioned defender.

“He likes to defend, a little bit like (popular former Saints defenders) Frazer Wright and Steven Anderson. I’m delighted to get him through the door because unfortunately I had to lose Dan who has gone back home for family reasons, so it was important to strengthen that area.”

Davidson still plans more recruitment in the current transfer window as he continues to oversee a significant refreshing of the squad.

“It’s important we get one or two more in because we lost 12 or 13 players from last season and we’ve also got some injuries,” he said.

