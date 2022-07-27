Lucy Bronze prepared to ‘play through the pain’ as England chase Euro 2022 glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lucy Bronze prepared to ‘play through the pain’ as England chase Euro 2022 glory

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 5.18pm
England’s Lucy Bronze, left, and Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA)
Lucy Bronze has revealed she has been playing through the pain during England’s Euro 2022 campaign due to the lingering effects of her knee issue.

While Bronze scored one goal and set up another at Bramall Lane on Tuesday as the tournament hosts secured a place in the final with a 4-0 win over Sweden, the 2020 FIFA women’s player of the year admits she does “not feel like I did a couple of years ago”.

The 30-year-old full-back, who this summer has left Manchester City and joined Barcelona, underwent knee surgery just under a year ago after playing for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, before returning to action in January.

Bronze (fourth from right) scored England's second goal against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA).
And Bronze said: “It’s been difficult to come back from a knee injury which has lingered for a very long time and still is now.

“I’ve just got to play through it. There are plenty of players who are having to play through pain in their career and I’m now one of them.”

When put to her that it did not show on the pitch, Bronze said: “Everyone keeps saying that but I don’t feel like I did a couple of years ago. The Lucy Bronze of a couple of years ago was ‘the best player in the world’!

“I’m still happy to be contributing to the team, still playing good football, obviously getting an assist for Beth (Mead) and getting her up there to get the Golden Boot.”

Bronze delivered the ball to Mead when she struck the opener in the 34th minute, her sixth goal of the tournament. The roles were then reversed shortly after half-time as Bronze headed in Mead’s corner to make it 2-0.

Substitute Alessia Russo, with a fantatsic back-heel effort, and Fran Kirby added further goals as England did an emphatic job of avoiding a fourth successive semi-final exit at a major tournament.

Bronze said: “For players like myself and Ellen (White) and Fran who’ve experienced a lot of semi-final defeats, it’s nice to get over those and get over the line and finally get ourselves in the final.

“It’s certainly not job done though. I think anyone I’ve spoken to before the tournament knows I was always focused on wanting to win the final. Now we’ve every chance of doing that.

“That was a job we came here to do and now we’ve got ourselves in the best position to do that.”

Victory in Sunday’s Wembley final against either Germany or France will bring the Lionesses the first major trophy in their history.

It would also be back-to-back Euros successes for boss Sarina Wiegman, who guided her native Netherlands to glory on home soil at the 2017 edition, and subsequently oversaw them finishing as runners-up at the 2019 World Cup.

Since Wiegman took charge of England in September, the team have been unbeaten in 19 matches, winning 17, with 104 goals scored and only four conceded.

Bronze said: “She’s had a lot of input in small details she wants to change – but to be honest I think a lot of that is her assistant Arjan (Veurink) who she also brought from the Dutch team.

“I don’t think they must like us very much because we brought two of their best coaches – not just Sarina! Sarina gets the headlines but Arjan’s a tactical genius as well.

“They’re both very calm, very focused with the information they gave us and I think that shows in the way that we play.

“I think in a home Euros there’s a lot of emotion and a lot of support, we don’t want to get carried away too much and she’s one of those people that is very process-driven. She’s very excited but once the game’s done we’re onto the next game.

“We don’t get carried away with our emotion but on and off the field we still enjoy the game and still enjoy the moment at the right time.

“Obviously she’s been through the process many times before, making the finals. She probably knows better than anyone.”

