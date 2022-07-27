Scotland star John McGinn to replace Tyrone Mings as Aston Villa captain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland midfielder John McGinn is to replace England defender Tyrone Mings as Aston Villa captain.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will take over as vice-captain, with Ashley Young assuming the role of club captain.

Villa head coach Steven Gerrard told the club website: “John has demonstrated that he is ready to take on the captaincy through his performances on the pitch combined with his attitude and application in training.

“He is a popular member of the dressing room who sets high standards and expectations of himself.

“Emi is a respected senior member of the squad while Ashley Young’s experience speaks for itself and he is the perfect ambassador for the first team.

“Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and have explained my reasons for making this decision.

“More importantly, I believe that not having the responsibility of the captaincy will allow Tyrone to focus more on his own game which can only benefit him and the team.”

Mings insisted he has “no issues” with Gerrard’s choice.

“For me this isn’t about John or I, it’s about what’s right for Aston Villa,” Mings tweeted.

“I have no issues with the manager’s decision; I’ve loved leading this team.

“Anyone who knows @jmcginn7 knows how infectious he is and it will be an honour to play underneath his captaincy.”