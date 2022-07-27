Disappointment for Dina and Lionesses celebrate – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.

Football

The Lionesses savoured semi-final success.

When the pictures say it all 😍 See you at Wembley! @Lionesses 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/rniqIxHnyv — Fran Kirby (@frankirby) July 27, 2022

massive win in the semi finals. pure magic with this team ❤️❤️❤️ follow us to wembleeyyyyyyy @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/wMfxln6aQi — Lotte (@lottewubbenmoy) July 27, 2022

Congratulations continued to pour in.

WOW.. woke up still buzzing from last night.What an unbelievable night. Our @lionesses absolutely smashed it so proud to be sat in the stadium amongst many of fans to witness it. See you all at Wembley 😁 pic.twitter.com/e5m4elroWX — Fara Williams MBE (@fara_williams47) July 27, 2022

Congratulations to the @Lionesses on their victory over Sweden last night. What an incredible night! Now for the final! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/TpirT5my2e — Lady Karren Brady (@karren_brady) July 27, 2022

Morning OK I'll be honest up until last night Ladies football has not been on my radar for a must watch experience BUT after last night I am a fan & proud of what @Lionesses have achieved & I will be cheering them on they are giving this country a feelgood factor lets embrace it pic.twitter.com/NOnmFeiC9Y — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) July 27, 2022

An absolute masterclass from the #Lionesses last night, looking forward to the final !#ENGSWE https://t.co/LJabvJC8UX — Theo Paphitis 🇺🇦 (@TheoPaphitis) July 27, 2022

One thing the Lionesses could perhaps teach the Lions is how to play a whole game without fear. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 27, 2022

This is a team that doesn’t score one goal and then desperately try and hold onto it for 90 minutes. They look to score again. And again. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) July 27, 2022

Amazing night at the lane supporting the @Lionesses good luck in the final at @wembleystadium ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Zjkoxa7giA — billy sharp (@billysharp10) July 27, 2022

Credit too to Sweden…

One of the best people I’ve had the privilege to meet and call a teammate. Well led @MagdaEricsson 🇸🇪 🙏🏾 https://t.co/eqx8yXmlEb — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) July 27, 2022

Manchester United’s new signings arrived.

Look whose in the building 👀Welcome to @ManUtd 🔴 pic.twitter.com/weswKUbj6C — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 27, 2022

Alan Shearer recalled a memorable moment from this day 30 years ago.

Raheem Sterling was settling into his new surroundings.

First of many at Cobham 🏠 pic.twitter.com/X06yzVf4Ba — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 27, 2022

A big birthday in the Redknapp household.

Paulo Dybala got a huge welcome at Roma.

Commonwealth Games

Rest required for Dina Asher-Smith.

Busy times for Katharine Merry.

Finally getting up .. knackered .. jet lag can do one! .. drinking flat Pepsi and eating skittles isn’t the way forward is it!? .. 😂 Unpack, repack .. work to do .. kids to mess around with .. then due to leave today … the Commie Games have finally arrived in Brum! 🎉 — Katharine Merry (@KatharineMerry) July 27, 2022

Rugby Union

Fun and games for Maro Itoje.

Golf

Happy birthday Wilson Harrington.

Happy birthday Wilson. 3 today. pic.twitter.com/BTjKYSYHHG — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) July 27, 2022

Rowing

Sir Matthew Pinsent marked 30 years since his first Olympic gold alongside Sir Steve Redgrave.

Happy 30 year anniversary @SteveRedgrave5. None of us have changed much. 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/L4kPVuRPD0 — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) July 27, 2022

Boxing

Amir Khan celebrated his wife’s birthday.