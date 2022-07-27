Nikita Parris: The football princess with a Cinderella working-class attitude

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nikita Parris: The football princess with a Cinderella working-class attitude

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 7.04pm
Nikita Parris has never forgotten her roots despite rising to the top of the women’s game (Tim Goode/PA)

It sounds like the tagline for a must-watch film: “A little girl from Toxteth who chased and caught her dream. Princess status with a Cinderella working-class attitude.”

The heroine is Lionesses forward Nikita Parris, and the man who came up with the back-of-the-book worthy blurb is Earl Jenkins, the coach who first laid eyes on the striker when, aged seven, she joined Liverpool side Kingsley United and started playing with the boys.

Some might think the girl who once wore out her VHS of Bend It Like Beckham after one too many re-watches would relish her individual efforts paying off when England play in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley.

Nikita Parris will be hoping to line up for England on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA)

Not so, suspects Jenkins, who suggested even a trophy would immediately turn the striker’s mind back to the club – and the people – where it all started.

“I think she’ll feel stronger about what this means for others rather than herself if I’m honest. Not that she won’t be proud, just that she feels strongly about what this means to her family name, friends, the community. She is the most accomplished player we have ever produced,” he told the PA news agency.

Parris, remembers Jenkins, was a “great little character” from day one, “cheeky but not disrespectful, just comedic” and excelled on the pitch, showing early natural prowess in dribbling and attacking, never afraid to take plays on.

But Parris soon faced an early setback: she had outgrown the age when girls could play alongside boys. Determined to stay local, she did what any enterprising young footballer would: start a Kingsley United girls’ side, recruiting friends, cousins, classmates and anyone else who looked like they could kick a ball about.

it’s from the area that we’re from, Liverpool 8, and she’s very proud of that.”

“She wanted to play for Kingsley,” confirmed Jenkins. “She could have gone to other teams, it wouldn’t have been an issue. They would have all taken her, but the loyalty which still rings true today was the loyalty towards Kingsley, because it’s from the area that we’re from, Liverpool 8, and she’s very proud of that.”

That devotion has remained consistent since the now-28-year-old was scouted by Everton, where she was playing for the first team by age 16 before signing with Manchester City in 2016 — the same year she made her England debut.

A three-year spell at Lyon followed before her July 2021 transfer to Arsenal.

Despite her exponential rise in the game, said Jenkins, Parris is “at the end of a telephone any time any day. If I ask her what she is doing on a certain day, she would ask where she needs to be”.

Parris moved to Arsenal in 2021 (Steve Paston/PA)

It is why, he said, that Cinderella spirit will shine through on Sunday, no matter how many minutes she plays or which way the scoreline ultimately stands.

He added: “She said something the other day about always taking a piece of Toxeth with her wherever she goes, and I believe she does that.

“We feel like the reverse of that is true as well, like we’re with her when she’s reaching the heights that she does, and we definitely feel like we’re backing her there and supporting her. It would mean an awful lot to everybody. She’s the type of person who makes sure that she uses her platform for others rather than just herself.

“I know that sounds really cheesey but honestly that is her. That is the person she is.”

