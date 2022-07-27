It’s a strange feeling – Micky Yule comes full circle on return to Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It’s a strange feeling – Micky Yule comes full circle on return to Birmingham

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 7.26pm
Micky Yule returns to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games after having his “life saved” in the city (Nick Potts/PA)
Scottish weightlifter Micky Yule is returning to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 12 years after waking up from a coma as a double amputee in the city.

Yule will be a flagbearer for Team Scotland at Thursday’s opening ceremony, alongside two-time Commonwealth badminton medallist Kirsty Gilmour, who is looking to complete the set following silver and bronze at Glasgow and the Gold Coast respectively.

In July 2010, Yule, now 43, stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) while serving as a Royal Engineer search advisor in Afghanistan, which caused him to lose both legs and endure a shattered pelvis and fractured arm.

Micky Yule at Rio 2016
Micky Yule represented Britain at Rio 2016, six years after losing his legs (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He has undergone over 40 operations since losing his legs and is grateful for the staff at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital who helped save his life.

He said: “It’s a strange feeling. I flew in here in a coma from Afghanistan and then spent eight weeks getting patched up and surgeries, sometimes being quite close to everything going wrong.

“But I’m back here. The people at Queen Elizabeth Hospital saved my life.

“It’s not all bad, it’s mixed feelings, but to be back here on a real positive note to try and win a medal for your country and be the flagbearer, I think it comes full circle to where things started 10 years ago.”

Six years after suffering those life-changing injuries, he was chosen to compete as a Paralympic powerlifter at Rio 2016.

Since then, Yule has become a bronze medallist at the Tokyo Paralympic Games as well as achieving respective gold and silver in the 2020 and 2021 World Cups, which were both held in Manchester.

Fast forward to the Commonwealth Games and Yule is hungry to add more medals to his growing collection.

He added: “It’s the first time I’ve turned up at a Commonwealth Games not injured. I had a torn pec and a broken leg, not even little injuries that you can get past on the day. Touch wood I’m ready to go now and we’re all set to get some great training in.

“I’m in the best place I’ve ever been. We’ll take the day as it comes but I’ll be looking to medal and it’ll be the only thing that’s on my mind.

Micky Yule, right, gives some advice to Mark Stonelake during powerlifting training
Yule, right, gives some advice to Mark Stonelake during powerlifting training (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Put on a weight that will medal, don’t let anybody steal that medal from you. I’ve been sat with the cameras on me in bronze place and the last guy comes in and lifts more than you and the camera moves, and you pack up your stuff, go home and watch him go on the podium and get a medal.

“It’s a bad place to be and takes a long time to get over so hopefully that changes here and that’s what my mindset is and nothing’s going to get in the way of stopping it.”

Asked if there are any plans to revisit the hospital, Yule joked: “I only come up here for surgeries and check-ups! Touch wood I won’t be going anywhere near it for the next 10 days. I’ll be happy where I am. Anything related to that hospital will be unplanned, so we don’t need that.”

