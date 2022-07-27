Alexandra Popp propels Germany into Wembley showdown with Euro hosts England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alexandra Popp propels Germany into Wembley showdown with Euro hosts England

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 10.58pm
Alexandra Popp, front, celebrates scoring in the Euro 2022 semi-final (Nick Potts/PA)
Alexandra Popp, front, celebrates scoring in the Euro 2022 semi-final (Nick Potts/PA)

Alexandra Popp’s vital brace helped Germany defeat France 2-1 in Milton Keynes to book a place in Sunday’s final against hosts England.

The Germans held their nerve to see off Les Bleus, with Svena Huth claiming two assists in another pulsating contest.

Eight-time European champions Germany can push for a ninth continental crown, and will take on England, who have reached their first Euros final since 2009.

France had forced their way through to their first Euros semi-final, and that relative inexperience eventually told on the night.

Popp praises surprise package Germans

Match-winner Popp insisted Germany have earned the right to push for yet another European crown, having entered the tournament entirely under the radar.

“I can’t put it into words,” said Popp. “We played an amazing game and threw everything in.

“We are incredibly happy, nobody expected us.

“We’re in the final at Wembley against England, it doesn’t get any better than that.

“We earned our self-confidence in all the games.

“The team is just great, they have my back and are happy with me after my whole story of suffering. Now it’s time to recover quickly.”

Oberdorf struggles to take it all in

Young German star Lena Oberdorf admitted she could not comprehend reaching the Wembley final.

“It feels surreal, I need a day to understand it,” said Oberdorf.

“It was once again the commitment and the will to score and defend our goal.

“Unfortunately we conceded our first goal today but that didn’t upset us either. We just our game and carried on.

“Poppi delivered an outstanding header again. She’s just a beast in there, that’s exactly what we need from her.”

Bright versus Popp could light up the final

England Training Session – The Lensbury Resort – Monday 25th July
Millie Bright, pictured, will have her work cut out against Germany in Sunday’s Euro 2022 final (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

England’s defensive rock Millie Bright has enjoyed a stellar tournament, but will need all that nullifying nous once again at Wembley on Sunday.

Popp’s canny movement in the box will doubtless cause England problems in the final for the ever-smart Germans. And Bright versus Popp certainly whets the appetite in the early build-up to Sunday’s silverware showdown.

Picture of the day

Germany v France – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Stadium MK
Alexandra Popp screams in delight at scoring Germany’s winning goal against France (Nick Potts/PA)

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

“I never thought I would see England in a Euros final at Wembley with a possible 90,000 crowd. England are using the crowd to their advantage. It’s incredible” – former England star Fara Williams.

Post of the day

England star Lucy Bronze cannot hide her excitement at looking ahead to Sunday’s final at Wembley Stadium.

Up next

England v Germany, Wembley Stadium – Sunday, July 31 at 1700.

