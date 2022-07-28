Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 5.10am Updated: July 28 2022, 7.08am
Former Liverpool striker and Uruguay’s all-time leading goal scorer Luis Suarez has confirmed he is returning to the club he make his debut with 17 years ago (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Liverpool striker and Uruguay’s all-time leading goalscorer Luis Suarez has returned to the club he made his debut with 17 years ago.

The 35-year-old striker announced the news on Twitter, a day after he told fans he had reached a pre-agreement with Nacional in Montevideo.

On Wednesday, Suarez said the deal was official and he changed his social media profile to one of himself wearing the white, blue and red of Nacional.

“I am proud to wear my shirt again at @Nacional!” Suarez wrote on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support! SEE YOU SOON.”

Nacional also confirmed Suarez’s return to the club where he began his professional career in 2005 but did not disclose the financial details or the length of the contract.

“Happy to have you home!” the team wrote in response to Suarez’s post.

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Luis Suarez in action for Atletico Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

The 35-year-old became a free agent after his two-season contract expired with Atletico Madrid in Spain and had been considering a variety of teams to sign with.

He had been competing in LaLiga since 2014, with a long spell at Barcelona followed by two seasons with Atletico Madrid.

The striker is the Uruguayan national team’s all-time leading scorer, with 68 goals in 132 games.

Luis Suarez warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at Old Trafford, Manchester
Luis Suarez warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen second leg match at Old Trafford in March (Martin Rickett/PA)

When Suarez signed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Liverpool in 2011, he was the club’s most expensive signing at £22.8million. He went on to win the League Cup in his first full season.

In 2014, he equalled the goalscoring record for a 38-game Premier League season and won his first European Golden Shoe.

That summer he moved to Barcelona in a transfer worth £64.98 million.

