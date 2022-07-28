FA introduces ‘robust’ security measures for Euro 2022 final at Wembley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FA introduces ‘robust’ security measures for Euro 2022 final at Wembley

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 9.12am
Wembley will host the Euro 2022 final between England and Germany (Nick Potts/PA).
The Football Association has put in place “robust” security measures to ensure Sunday’s Euro 2022 final is not marred by any disorder.

Wembley will be sold out for the showdown between England and Germany as the Lionesses bid for a first major trophy against the eight-time winners.

Last year’s Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was overshadowed by chaotic and violent scenes, with hundreds of ticketless fans forcing their way into the stadium.

Northern Ireland v England – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – St Mary’s Stadium
Young England fans have been enjoying the tournament (John Walton/PA)

The women’s game tends to attract a very different demographic of supporters, and the sight of thousands of families and children filling the stands has been one of the uplifting features of this year’s tournament.

But Wembley chiefs have still put measures in place to make sure fans enjoy “a safe and memorable experience”.

There will a high presence of police and stewarding along Olympic Way, which will be a no-drinking zone, and an enhanced security presence to deter anybody without a ticket from approaching the turnstiles.

A Wembley spokesperson said: “The safety and security of fans at Wembley Stadium is of paramount importance and we have robust security measures in place before, during and after all events at the stadium.

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
England beat Sweden to reach the final (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The safety and security requirements for each event at Wembley Stadium is assessed individually.

“During this process, we work closely with the police and the relevant authorities to ensure that our security protocols meet the highest standards and are in line with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority guidance.

“Wembley Stadium always exceeds the minimum requirement for security personnel and stewards for events. This is to ensure that anyone coming to Wembley Stadium can enjoy a safe and memorable experience.”

England’s thrilling run to the final was secured by their 4-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday night, while 24 hours later Germany beat France 2-1.

