Joss Labadie among Walsall’s injury absentees for Hartlepool opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Joss Labadie among Walsall’s injury absentees for Hartlepool opener

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 10.10am
Joss Labadie misses out for Walsall (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Joss Labadie misses out for Walsall (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Walsall boss Michael Flynn has a new-look squad at his disposal but also a lengthy injury list to contend with for the visit of Hartlepool.

Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson are long-term absentees with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, while Joe Riley, Jack Earing, Liam Gordon and Oisin McAtee are also sidelined.

New arrival Taylor Allen was taken off against Solihull Moors as a precaution and the midfielder could make the game.

Flynn brought in strike duo Danny Johnson and Timmy Abraham recently and they could lead the line at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Jamie Sterry and Marcus Carver look set to miss Paul Hartley’s first league game in charge of much-changed Hartlepool.

Full-back Sterry has barely played in pre-season as he struggles to overcome a groin problem, while striker Carver has a thigh injury.

Defender Rollin Menayese is on loan from the Saddlers and will not be allowed to play under the terms of his deal.

Euan Murray is fit after a hamstring issue and should start, while fellow summer signings Alex Lacey, Jake Hastie, Brody Paterson, Reghan Tumilty, Mouhamed Niang, Callum Cooke, Josh Umerah, Jack Hamilton and Mikael Ndjoli should be involved.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier