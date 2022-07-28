Robbie Neilson rewarded for ‘tremendous hard work’ with new Hearts contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson rewarded for ‘tremendous hard work’ with new Hearts contract

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 10.38am
Robbie Neilson has signed a new deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson has signed a new deal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts have handed manager Robbie Neilson a new long-term contract.

The 42-year-old was about to go into the final season of his current deal but he has now pledged his future to the club until the summer of 2025.

Neilson’s assistants Gordon Forrest and Lee McCulloch have also signed extended deals.

The former Hearts defender returned to Tynecastle from Dundee United in June 2020 to begin a second spell in charge.

He has led the team to the Championship title and a third-placed finish in the cinch Premiership along with a Scottish Cup runners-up spot, with guaranteed European group-stage football clinched.

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay told the club’s website: “The progress the first team has made in a short space of time is unquestionable and that is in no small part due to the talents, professionalism and determination of the coaching staff.

“They have raised standards on the park and the entire club has reaped the benefits as we shape up for one of the biggest seasons in the Hearts’ history, and I cannot think of a better trio to lead us into it.”

Sporting director Joe Savage added: “A tremendous amount of hard work has been undertaken over the past two-years and the results are plain for all to see.

“There has been an improvement in playing style, in performances and, most importantly, in results and Robbie, Gordon and Lee have been integral to that.

“Their professionalism is second to none and anyone lucky enough to have watched them in action will have seen how meticulous they are in everything they do, and that has helped this club return to the top of the Scottish game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier