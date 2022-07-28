Plans being made to replace Tour de Yorkshire with new-look event in the region

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans being made to replace Tour de Yorkshire with new-look event in the region

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 11.46am
The popular Tour de Yorkshire will not return in its previous guise (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Tour de Yorkshire will not return in its previous form after a breakdown in negotiations, but plans have been announced to launch a new-look event from 2024.

Talks between Silicon Dales, which bought the rights to the race after the collapse of Welcome To Yorkshire, and Tour de France owner the Amaury Sports Organisation failed to find an agreement for the return of the event which last ran in 2019.

But an agreement in principle has now been reached with SweetSpot, organisers of the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour, to deliver a new race in time for the 10-year anniversary of the Grand Depart of the Tour de France in the region.

Cycling – Tour de France – Stage One – Leeds to Harrogate
The Tour de Yorkshire was a legacy event from the hugely popular Grand Depart of the Tour de France in 2014 (Tim Goode/PA)

It is understood the new race is likely to be a one-day Classic-style event rather than a multi-day stage race – the men’s Tour de Yorkshire was a four-day race and the women’s a two-day event – but it is hoped it will carry the same UCI ranking.

The event – which will include both men’s and women’s editions of equal standing – will need a new identity as ASO owns the Tour de Yorkshire brand.

Silicon Dales, which acquired a number of Welcome To Yorkshire’s assets in an auction earlier this year, has reformed the tourism agency and will create a separate non-profit division to deliver cycling events in the region.

The company’s owner Robin Scott said: “We couldn’t have tried any harder to get agreement with ASO for the Tour de Yorkshire event, but we needed a partner on the delivery side who wanted the event to go ahead in future.

“In SweetSpot, who organise the Tour of Britain, we have found a partnership which will be good for Yorkshire.”

2019 Women’s Tour de Yorkshire – Stage Two – Bridlington to Scarborough
The new-look event will include both men’s and women’s editions of equal standing (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The deal with SweetSpot has not yet been finalised, but should see a number of races visit the region more regularly. That could see stages of both the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour take place in Yorkshire next year.

In combination with events such as the Tour Series, the hope is there will be more days of televised racing in the region than there had been previously, even without a four-day stage race.

“We expect Yorkshire to achieve the same number of televised cycling days in 2023 as in 2019,” Scott added.

“In 2024, we’re hoping to deliver a marquee event for the region which evokes a similar energy to the amazing 2014 Grand Depart we remember so fondly.”

Further announcements are expected to be made when the Tour of Britain visits Yorkshire in September, with stage four of the race taking place between Redcar and Helmsley on September 7. That will be the first time the race has passed through Yorkshire since 2009.

SweetSpot chief executive Hugh Roberts said: “The very first edition of the modern Tour of Britain in 2004 had its roots in Yorkshire so we are delighted to be renewing our partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire for years to come, which can only benefit the whole cycling community in the region.”

The Tour de Yorkshire was launched in 2015 following the huge success of the Grand Depart.

But the 2020 edition was cancelled amid the pandemic, and it did not return as the previous incarnation of Welcome To Yorkshire faced mounting problems following the departure of former chief executive Sir Gary Verity.

