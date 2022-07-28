Prosecutors drop assault charge against Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prosecutors drop assault charge against Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 11.54am
Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster (Leila Coker/PA).
Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster (Leila Coker/PA).

Prosecutors have dropped an assault charge brought against Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster after a fan claimed he was stamped on during a pitch invasion.

A brief hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, held in Brewster’s absence on Thursday, was told a charge of common assault against the 22-year-old has been discontinued.

The charge had alleged Brewster assaulted Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley at the City Ground following the Championship play-off semi-final on May 17.

Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off – Semi Final – Second Leg – City Ground
Nottingham Forest fans celebrate on the pitch after the play-off semi-final on May 17 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fellow Blades star Oli McBurnie still faces the same charge and proceedings against him were adjourned administratively by the same court until next Thursday.

McBurnie, a 26-year-old Scotland international, from Knaresborough in North Yorkshire, was not required to attend court and his lawyer was also not present.

Before adjourning the two-minute hearing, Deputy District Judge Samantha Rastogi asked prosecutor Freddie Sail: “For Rhian Brewster, I understand Mr Sail that the Crown have discontinued that case?”

Confirming that a discontinuation notice had been served, Mr Sail responded: “That is the position ma’am.”

The judge added: “In relation to the case of Mr Oli McBurnie the case stands adjourned until 10am on the 4th of August.”

Billy Sharp ahead of Sheffield United's Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA).
Billy Sharp ahead of Sheffield United’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA).

The court was told that a review of the case against McBurnie was also taking place.

Forest, who went on to earn promotion to the Premier League, won 3-2 on penalties after the semi-final tie against United ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Home fans then invaded the pitch, during which Blades skipper Billy Sharp was headbutted by a supporter who was later jailed.

Forest season ticket holder Robert Biggs, 30, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm which left Sharp requiring four stitches to a wound to his lip.

Biggs, a £55,000-a-year electrical engineer, was jailed on May 19 for 24 weeks and handed a 10-year football banning order.

