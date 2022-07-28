Paul Simpson concerned about Carlisle duo before Crawley clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Simpson concerned about Carlisle duo before Crawley clash

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 12.14pm
Carlisle manager Paul Simpson will assess his players (PA)
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson will run fitness checks on Brennan Dickenson and Ryan Edmondson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two opener against Crawley.

Midfielder Dickenson missed United’s final pre-season friendly – a goalless draw at Morecambe – because of a dead leg.

Striker Edmondson, meanwhile, suffered a thigh problem against Morecambe and was forced off.

Simpson could have Omari Patrick back in the selection mix following his recovery from injury.

New-look Crawley head to Brunton Park with Kevin Betsy set for his first League Two game as manager.

With the club also under new ownership, Betsy has been busy in the transfer market, and a number of new arrivals look set to feature at Carlisle.

Much is expected of former Newport striker Dom Telford, who agreed a three-year contract with the Sussex club, while ex-Swindon defender Dion Conroy is on board having signed a two-year deal.

Travis Johnson will also be set for Crawley’s trip north, and teenager James Balagizi – a season-long loan signing – could feature, together with goalkeeper Corey Addai.

