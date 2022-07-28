Ben Fox and Kieron Bowie set to miss out for Northampton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton have injury concerns for their Sky Bet League Two opener at home to Colchester.

Midfielder Ben Fox is set to miss out with a hamstring injury, while forward Kieron Bowie has been troubled by an ankle problem.

Scottish midfielder Marc Leonard is available to make his debut after completing a season-long loan deal from Brighton.

Leonard is one of nine players that Cobblers boss Jon Brady has brought to the club this summer.

Colchester are waiting on midfield veteran Cole Skuse before finalising their squad.

Skuse sustained a knock in the U’s final pre-season game at Ebbsfleet last weekend.

Wayne Brown has signed Ossama Ashley, Alex Newby and Sam Hornby this summer.

But Tommy Smith (foot) and Emyr Huws (ankle) are set to miss the big kick-off after suffering injuries in pre-season.