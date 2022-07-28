Premier League and EFL looking at ‘new proposals’ to settle financial dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League and EFL looking at ‘new proposals’ to settle financial dispute

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 1.54pm
New proposals are being discussed to resolve the dispute over financial flows between the Premier League and the EFL, the Sports Minister has said (Jacob King/PA)
The Premier League and EFL are looking at new proposals to settle the dispute around financial distribution down the leagues, the Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston has said.

The Times reported earlier this week that a ‘New Deal For Football’ had drawn support from top-flight clubs at a shareholders’ meeting, which included a reduction in parachute payments and the introduction of merit-based payments in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Government has previously warned that if the leagues cannot agree on a way forward it will include powers for an independent regulator to impose a solution when it publishes a White Paper in the autumn.

The leagues have not commented on the Times report, but asked if he had the sense that they were moving closer to a solution, Huddleston said: “I don’t just get the sense – I’ve had a meeting with them in the last couple of weeks and my understanding is that there are now new proposals on the table, and I’m looking forward to hearing from them very soon.

“I would hope that they can come to something that doesn’t require regulation.”

The EFL has consistently stated its desire to secure 25 per cent of the pooled media revenue in the future, something Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has said would be a disaster.

When the deal was reported, the Fair Game group which campaigns for football to become more sustainable said the plans had “more holes than a slice of Swiss cheese”.

The group tweeted: “It shows a lack of respect for 100s of hard-working community clubs that are the heart and soul of towns and cities up and down the country. The pyramid is not the Premier League’s plaything.”

Huddleston also moved to allay fears that the change of leadership in the Conservative Party, with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss vying to become Prime Minister, and the reshuffle which is likely to follow might derail the progress being made to introducing independent regulation in football.

“The fan-led review and the strategic recommendations have got broad support within the Conservative party, but (also) right across the Commons. The intent is still to proceed with them,” he said.

“Of course a new administration coming in and Number 10 clearance on things is always something that process-wise we need to be conscious of, but my understanding is both (leadership) candidates are still supportive of it.”

