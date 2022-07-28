Sutton set to show off new signings in opening-day clash with Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sutton set to show off new signings in opening-day clash with Newport

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 2.10pm
Sutton manager Matt Gray has made a number of new signings (PA)
Sutton will begin their second season of Sky Bet League Two football with a home game against fellow 2021-22 play-off challengers Newport.

Manager Matt Gray has seen goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis and winger David Ajiboye join Reading and Peterborough respectively.

But he has brought in a number of newcomers, including former Walsall keeper Jack Rose, while Luke Gambin could feature against one of his former clubs on Saturday.

And Sutton fans will also be keen to see what kind of impact the likes of Kwame Thomas, Matt Ridley and Josh Neufville can make.

County manager James Rowberry has no major injury concerns for the trip to Gander Green Lane.

Newport wound up their pre-season preparations with an impressive 1-1 draw at Forest Green last time out, and County fans can expect to see a number of new signings in action.

The likes of Aaron Wildig and Omar Bogle, recruited from Morecambe and Hartlepool, respectively, and former Cardiff player Sam Bowen are among those Rowberry has recruited.

Centre-back Priestley Farquharson, meanwhile, has continued his recovery from a knee operation that ended the last campaign early for him, with his progress continuing to be monitored.

