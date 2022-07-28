David Martindale delighted with Leigh Griffiths’ Livingston training stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Martindale delighted with Leigh Griffiths’ Livingston training stint

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 2.36pm
Leigh Griffiths trained with Livingston (Jane Barlow/PA)
Leigh Griffiths trained with Livingston (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale has praised Leigh Griffiths for his contribution during his training stint at West Lothian.

Free agent Griffiths is looking to revive his career after hitting a total of five goals last season during underwhelming spells with Dundee and Falkirk.

The 31-year-old former Celtic striker spent a week training with Livi for purely fitness reasons and Martindale feels his presence was of benefit to forward Bruce Anderson.

“Leigh has not been in (this week), I think he is talking to a club, I don’t know where but it’s not my place to say anyway,” Martindale said.

“I had him in last week, he was in doing extra shifts, me, him and Brucey.

“I know this about Leigh Griffiths, he is a fantastic boy in and around the club. I can’t comment on Leigh’s history, I can just comment on when he was here.

“He looked in good shape, had lost a lot of weight from the time I saw him in the Dundee game. His body fats were really low in comparison to that.

“We were doing some strikers’ drills, his quality is incredible, honestly. He is still needing a wee bit of match sharpness but some of his finishing and his touches were incredible.

“And even that wee hour we spent together, Brucey was able to pick up on a few points.

“As much as we gave Leigh somewhere to come and keep fit, I need to thank Leigh as well because he was genuinely very positive around the place and he was a pleasure to coach.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]