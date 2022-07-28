New signings to start for Cardiff but Ebou Adams misses out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New signings to start for Cardiff but Ebou Adams misses out

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 4.00pm
Steve Morison has overhauled his squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Steve Morison has overhauled his squad (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Steve Morison’s new-look Cardiff start the Sky Bet Championship season at home to his former club Norwich.

Manager Morison failed to pull off the audacious bid to recruit Cardiff-born Gareth Bale, who opted to join Los Angeles FC, but did make 13 summer signings to reshape his squad.

Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, defenders Cedric Kipre, Jamilu Collins and Mahlon Romeo, midfielder Romaine Sawyers and winger Callum O’Dowda are among those in line for debuts on Saturday.

But Ebou Adams has been sidelined by a nasty shoulder injury sustained in pre-season, while homegrown strikers Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill are unavailable due to hamstring niggles.

Jordan Hugill has staked a pre-season claim to start for Norwich against opponents where he spent the second half of last season on loan and for whom he scored four goals.

Scotland defender Grant Hanley is expected to be fit after missing the Canaries’ final warm-up game at Hibernian with an ankle injury.

Sam Byram could also be in contention and Dimi Giannoulis has recovered from a bout of sickness.

New signing Gabriel Sara (ankle), Kieran Dowell (hernia) and Tony Springett (ankle) will be checked to see what part they can play, but Ben Gibson is likely to be absent with a muscular issue.

